Australia evacuates thousands ahead of cyclone Debbie

The Queensland government has taken the precaution of closing ports between Townsville and Abbot Point, one of the most important deepwater coal export terminals in the country, with risky storm tides and flooding possible when Cyclone Debbie makes landfall near Bowen.

Track map for Tropical #CycloneDebbie, now a Severe Category 3 system & forecast to intensify further.

The crash happened on Shute Harbour Road at Cannon Valley around 8.10am on Monday and the woman died at the scene, while 16-year-old boy who has also in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

The severe weather has already claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman after risky conditions were linked to a fatal auto crash Sunday night near the town of Proserpine, Queensland police commissioner Ian Stewart said.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie is expected intensify to Category 4 strength as it crosses the Queensland coast on Tuesday morning near Townsville. Areas in the firing line included Townsville, Ayr and Airlie Beach.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall sometime after 07:00 on Tuesday (20:00 GMT Monday) anywhere in a 265km zone from Townsville to Proserpine.

Yasi saw homes in northern Queensland ripped from their foundations and crops devastated.

According to the Guardian, authorities have also order the closure of schools, ports and airports, and thousands of military and emergency services personnel are on alert in anticipation of the “very destructive core” of Cyclone Debbie.

“Firstly our thoughts are with everyone who lives up in north Queensland and the areas that are going to be affected”, he said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people in the most vulnerable areas to evacuate on Monday while there remains time before conditions deteriorate.

“We only have a small window of opportunity to act on these evacuations”.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski reinforced the Premier’s message, urging north Queenslanders to listen to advice from emergency services.

“Don’t wait till tomorrow, because you will not be able to move.”

Authorities fear Debbie’s powerful winds will do significant damage to homes, and an associated storm surge means communities are also at risk of major flooding.

The Abbot Point coal terminal and ports at Mackay and Hay Point were closed until further notice, ports spokeswoman Fiona Cunningham said.

The Burdekin Shire Council announced residents around Ayr would be told to evacuate as soon as possible, ABC News reports.