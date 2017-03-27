Australia win toss and bat as Virat Kohli ruled out

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Ishant Sharma in India’s only other adjustment.

Kohli suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the Ranchi Test match. Kohli was replaced in the playing XI by Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm chinaman, who makes his Test match debut. I think Ajinkya Rahane would probably step up to captain their side. When he took to the field on the final day he was clearly restricted in his movements and was only able to throw the ball underarm. There is no special treatment for anyone in the team, he will go to the field only if he is 100 percent fit. “We will have to step up here”, said Rahane.

Lokesh Rahul was batting on 31 at the break, inching towards his fifth fifty of the series, with the reliable Cheteshwar Pujara on 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. “We have to concentrate a much more than what we have been doing and it is a lovely place in Dharamsala and it is just exciting for us as a team”.

The Dharamsala pitch isn’t like most in India.

There were plenty of surprises in store at the start of Day in Dharamsala. I’ve not doing anything special in the series so far but still the guys have fought it out and that shows why we are the No. 1 team in the world. “It’s a handsome setting here in Dharamsala – the fourth Test match of a series at one-all against India it’s a great occasion to be involved in”. On the other side, the visitors will be playing with an unchanged squad which featured in the Ranchi Test.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

A victory for the tourists will see them win their first Test series in India in 13 years.