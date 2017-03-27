Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood gives Murali Vijay fiery send-off in fourth Test

The hosts trail by another 52 runs. Lyon was the star for Australia as he picked up four key wickets to give Australia a firm grip on the game.

In an age where Test cricket very often witnesses quick-scoring, India didn’t really have their skates on as they ended Day Two of the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium with 248 for six in 91 overs yesterday.

Batting conditions are good on Sunday and it will be upto the Indian batsmen to pile up the runs.

“If India can’t get a decent total in this first innings, batting last here is going to be extremely tough chasing 200 runs”. Rahul scored his sixth test half-century, and fifth in this series, off 98 balls. “Quite honestly, I am not regretting anything but obviously a little disappointed that I haven’t been able to convert those starts and make big runs for my team”, he said Another half-century may have entered Rahul’s career stats, but gazing through his scores this series, the Karnataka batsman would rue not being able to convert any of his five half-centuries into hundreds.

Resuming the post lunch session at 64/1, Pujara nad Rahul scored at the rate of nearly four runs an over before the latter was dismissed.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 57 runs in the first innings of this Test match.

He has yet to score a century in this series, but can not be accused of being inconsistent.

Jadeja threw his bat around and put on 27 runs for the seventh wicket with Saha. The other Indians in the list includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri, Kapil Dev, and Vinoo Mankad.

His dismissale broke the 49-run third-wicket partnership between Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (46). Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting is on top with 1483 runs (2005-06 season). However, Pujara, with 1316 runs, is now second on the list of batsmen with most Test runs in a season. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder’s next target is Wasim Jaffer who has 1944 runs. Vijay lost his wicket to a great ball that pitched and held its line forcing Vijay to just get a feather to it. India will look to take a massive first innings lead so that they do not have to bat again.