Australian cricketer Shaun Tait is now an Indian citizen

Australian pace machine Shaun Tait has now received Indian citizenship and may play for the Indian national side from 2020 onward, if he wants. The 34-year-old posted an image of his updated OCI passport on Twitter. Tait got married to Indian model, Mashroom Singha, in 2014.

Shaun Tait is married to Indian model Mashoom Singha, whom he started dating in 2010 while playing in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. Fellow-Australian pacer Glenn McGrath topped the list with 26 wickets while Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan took 23 wickets as well.

Tait’s career after the World Cup was not smooth. His body just could not cope up with the heavy workload of consistently bowling at 90mph, resulting in him focusing only on T20Is.

Tait retired from Test career in 2008 and from One-Day International in 2011. The 34-year-old last made his global appearance in 2016 against India and is now retired from all forms of First Class cricket to only focus on prolonging his T20 career, considering his playing style and injury records.

The International Cricket Council (ICC rules) state that he needs 4 years after his last international performance to represent another country.