Australian residents begin evacuating ahead of cyclone

Foam is starting to build up at the exposed beaches around Mackay as Cyclone Debbie looms off the coast.

Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk encouraged Queensland residents to listen to authorities, saying that “the window of opportunity to leave is drastically closing”.

The couple have received an evacuation pack from the authorities on Hamilton Island.

Cyclone Debbie is forecast to strengthen to a Category four storm, bringing winds of up to 300 km per hour (185 miles per hour), before it makes landfall in Queensland state early on Tuesday, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

In Townsville, wind speeds are expected to match those recorded when the region’s last severe cyclone, Yasi, struck six years ago.

The couple are keeping an eye on the news updates.

A 31-year-old tourist died in a auto crash on Monday partly caused by the cyclone in near Proserpine, police said.

“(During the floods) everyone just pitched in, and I suspect it’s the same up here everyone just pitches in”, he said.

But BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak said “you would be splitting hairs to differentiate” the intensity of a Category 1 cyclone and the Tropical Low that is expected to follow through to Emerald. More than 100 schools have been closed, along with local ports.

“Generally speaking the industry has great connections at a local level, they are well practiced in those communities with good connections to assess the local needs and situations”, he said.

“We are due to leave on Wednesday but we’ve been told it’s under airport control, whatever that means – I guess we’ll have to ring up and find out”.

Thousands had already fled south for higher ground. “But by the look of the place it would be lovely when the sun is out”.

Evacuation orders are in place for low-lying areas, including Mackay, Burdekin, Whitsundays and parts of the Townsville council regions.

Residents are being urged to secure their belongings and seek safe shelter by 10:00am today.

“Houses in low-lying coastal regions. and are subjected to storm surge, will be vulnerable to significant damage”, he said.

Cyclone Debbie is expected to develop into category three late Sunday.

Heavy rains are likely to continue well into next week for northern and central Queensland.