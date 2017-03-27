Australian woman dies in Bali after drinking nearly 30 vodka shots

Bali police are investigating the death of an Australian woman at a luxury seaside villa in Bali, saying they suspect she had consumed more than a whole bottle of vodka.

The victim was with two other Mossman women who tried to save her but she had died by the time emergency services arrived.

The 38-year-old woman – believed to hail from North Queensland – was staying at a luxury villa in Peppers Seminyak when she ingested the fatal amount of alcohol.

They said she was believed to have drunk 21 glasses of vodka with friends, aged 46 and 20, at their villa at around 9pm, followed by another six glasses later that evening.

Bali police said the woman started vomiting and passed out at her villa before her face and lips turned blue, according to News Corp.

“The victim fainted, was unconscious, and her pulse became weak”.

There were initial concerns the women may have been drinking a spirit called arak, which is locally produced in Bali and has been known to cause the death of a number of tourists in the area previously, but police investigation revealed the tourists hadn’t had any arak.

‘We are still investigating.

The villas at Peppers Seminyak are described by the resort as “luxurious, chic and elegantly decorated, making them the ideal tropical retreat for Bali holidays”.

Police are waiting for the family’s approval to carry out an autopsy to uncover the cause of death.

Prices for one bedroom studio villas begin at $181 per night up to $501 per night for two bedroom pool villas.