Authorities: Couple arrested for trying to sell baby on Craigslist

Police in Elizabethton received a tip on Friday about a 5-month-old baby for sale on Craigslist for $3,000 and then forwarded that information to the TBI.

According to WVLT, the Greeneville couple reportedly tried to use Craigslist to sell the baby.

Authorities locked both suspects up in the Greene County Jail and charged them with aggravated child abuse, child neglect and endangerment. Once the transaction was confirmed, officers arrested 26-year-old John David Cain, Jr. and 38-year-old Deanna Greer.

The baby was immediately taken in to custody by the Department of Children’s Services, as was another child of Greer’s.

A warrant from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the couple “did knowingly place the child in threat of serious danger, bodily injury or death by selling the child to an unknown person”.

