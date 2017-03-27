Babcock: CFP In Mutual Deal With NDA To End Magnox Decommissioning Contract

“It is important to emphasise that this termination is no reflection on the performance of Cavendish Nuclear or Fluor, and work on decommissioning at all the sites will continue with the management of CFP for a further two and a half years”.

The cancellation will remove about £800m from Babcock’s order book.

But past year, the High Court ruled that the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) had wrongly decided the outcome of the procurement process.

“The NDA has agreed settlement payments with Energy Solutions of £76.5 million, plus £8.5 million of costs, and with Bechtel of 14.8 million U.S. dollars, plus costs of around £462,000 – approximately £12.5 million in total”.

The government has been forced to pay almost £100m in a settlement with two USA energy companies for mishandling the way it awarded a £6.1bn nuclear decommissioning deal.

The NDA has endured one legal battle over the cleanup work which, in 2016, saw it settle with USA firms, Energy Solutions and Bechtel, over allegations that it did not follow proper procurement procedure in the £6.1 billion tendering process that took place in 2012. Today the NDA formally withdrew its appeal. “While these settlements were made without admission of liability on either side, it is clear that this 2012 tender process, which was for a value of up to £6.1bn, was flawed”. “Making progress on the ground and keeping our sites safe and secure remain our collective priorities”, said David Peattie, chief executive of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. “I would like to thank CFP for its ongoing commitment, as we transition to new arrangements”. Shares in Babcock were down 3 percent at 889 pounds by 0917 GMT, while the FTSE 100 .FTSE was down by just 0.7 percent.

Babcock said that this will result in the removal of around GBP800 million from its GBP20 billion order book, and will mark an annual step down in revenue of around GBP100 million – less than 2% of its turnover – from its financial year 2020/2021.

This contract change is not expected to have any negative financial impacts over the next three years and the company does not expect this to change the financial guidance it expects to give at the firm’s full year results in May. That mismatch puts the contract at risk of a legal challenge, it said.