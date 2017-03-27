Baby Born With Extra Legs Undergoes Successful Surgery in IL

A baby girl from the Ivory Coast born with four legs and two spines has been successfully separated from a parasitic twin in a rare and complex surgery at a Chicago hospital.

Dominique was born with two spines and two extra legs protruding from the back of her neck, the result of being born with a parasitic twin – a twin who never fully developed, yet parts of that twin’s body fuses to the other.

Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, Tuesday announced that the 10-month-old, being cared for by a local foster family, underwent six hours of surgery involving dozens of healthcare providers and five surgeons, including pediatric specialist Dr. John Ruge.

The condition of having a parasitic twin occurs when identical twins fail to separate in the womb.

“This one would be ‘Dominique from Chicago, ‘” Ruge said. She was also born with two spines. They were also concerned that her heart and lungs wouldn’t be able to support the demands of another half body, according to the report. “There was a pelvis, bladder, and functional legs that moved and feet coming out of the back of Dominique’s neck”. “Now, this made it extremely unsafe for Dominique”.

Doctors in IL have forever changed the life of a baby girl from Africa’s Ivory Coast. “She’s a member of our family”, Swabb said.

The March 8 surgery, which was performed by five surgeons and involved a team of over 50 clinicians, was necessary to give Dominique the chance to live a long and normal life.

All that remains is part of an abnormal bone that stabilizes her spinal column. She is doing well in her recovery and has already started sitting up again. She is now thriving with the Chicago foster family who will look after her until she is well enough to return home, her doctors and foster mother told Reuters on Monday.