Backed SDF storms N. Syrian air base from ISIS

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday refuted media reports about the Tabqa Dam partly collapsing in result of airstrikes or shelling.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have ratcheted up the pressure on IS in Syria since the US airlifted hundreds of SDF fighters, USA military advisers, and US artillery behind IS lines on March 21. Other SDF forces are within 10 kilometres of the city, approaching from the north.

“However, the worldwide coalition’s air force conducts massive strikes against the IS units around Tabqa in order to secure the dam”, official spokesman of the SDF said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The Tabqa airbase was seized by ISIS militants in 2014 from the Syrian army, followed by a mass a mass execution of captured soldiers.

Meanwhile there were conflicting reports over whether civilians had begun evacuating Raqqa due to concerns over the stability of the nearby Tabqa Dam. It said the dam was at risk of collapse because of air strikes and increased water levels.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said coalition airstrikes have killed at least 89 civilians over the past week.

The activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently reported that ISIL had ordered Raqqa residents to evacuate the city.

US planes and special forces have provided air and ground support to the SDF fighters, who are moving closer to an assault on the IS capital of Raqqa, about 40 kilometers from the dam.

“Before the latest strikes by the Americans, the dam was working”. The coalition has said it is investigating.

The Pentagon said last Wednesday it had for the first time airdropped local ground forces behind enemy lines near Tabqa in a move aimed at retaking the major dam. However, the dam has so far remained in operation.

US -backed Syrian Kurdish forces were in control of a spillway north of the dam “which can be used to alleviate pressure on the dam if need be”, the coalition said in a letter to Associated Press.

The Observatory said there were no evacuations happening from Raqqa, as did the activist-run Raqqa 24 media centre.

“We call for immediate efforts to save people and protect them”, the statement of the Turkey-based opposition-run Local Council of Raqqa Province said, urging the worldwide coalition to provide safe passage to civilians and ending bombing of infrastructure in the fight against Islamic State.

An SDF spokesman denied that coalition strikes hit the structure of the dam and said the air drop landing last week was conducted to prevent any damage to the main structure by engaging the militants away from the dam.

However, civilian rights groups have expressed safety concerns for citizens still living in the area. The exiled opposition coalition is taking part in UN-mediated talks in Geneva.