Badrinath Ki Dulhania opens well at box-office

Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun 29, as Badrinath Bansal as a sterling groom, who falls in love with Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia Bhatt, now 24 and since then, he wants to make Vaidehi his dulhania.

However, Varun and Alia’s second project Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania earned only Rs 32.97 crore in its first weekend.

The film minted Rs 12 crore on Monday, making the film the 16 best in terms of collection on a Monday.

Since her last birthday, the star has had one of her most eventful years yet.

On a related note, Alia Bhatt is enjoying her golden run in Bollywood with the success of her latest offering ‘ Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ‘ which is all set to enter the 100-crore club. Reportedly, in an worldwide gross the movie has clinched a total collection of Rs 113.53 crore. Naturally, it affected the box office numbers too as the Vikas Bahl directorial (yes, the same Vikas, who gave us Queen, if you please) made only Rs 43.13 crore. First there were the releases: four major movies starting with Kapoor & Sons, moving on to Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and finally, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Unlike its title, Badrinath ki Dulhania talks about the world beyond marriage in an Indian society.

So there was a time when the filmmakers wrote off Alia as a silly girl, and now the same filmmakers are dying to work with her.