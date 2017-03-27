Baggy trousers lead to man’s downfall

A locksmith working at the school spotted him and the suspect ran.

When the man realized he had been spotted, he tried to get away, but his baggy trousers got caught on the spike on top of the iron fence, leaving him literally caught with his trousers down.

He did not make the jump over the fence, and was caught hanging upside, underwear exposed and all.

Passerby Jesse Sensibar nabbed a picture of the strung-up, exposed man, sharing the odd story on Facebook.

Passerby Jesse Sensibar saw him hanging there and took a photo, which he later uploaded to Facebook saying: “One more reason not to jump fences in baggy trousers”.

Sensibar’s picture he posted on Facebook has gone viral.

The unidentified man’s baggy pants had apparently got stuck when he tried to jump the gates of Miles Elementary School in Tucson, Arizona. I saw this homie hanging around at the Miles School this morning when I was rolling eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

KGUN has reached out to TUSD and Tucson Police for a comment regarding the situation. “Fifteen minutes later, when I went back by the other direction going home he was cuffed up in the backseat [of the patrol car]”.

Sensibar posted the photo to Facebook and said: “One more reason not to jump fences in baggy trousers”. He smiled for the camera.