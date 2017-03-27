Bahrain reportedly breaks Iran-linked ‘terrorist’ cell behind bus attack

Authorities in Bahrain say they have smashed a terror cell responsible for last month’s bus attack and planning to murder senior officials.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has said in a statement that 11 members of the 14-member cell had been arrested and were suspected of receiving training under the IRGC and Hezbollah in Iraq.

He further called on Bahrain to respect the rights of its nationals instead of playing the blame game and repeating unfounded allegations. The two leaders of the group, not present in Bahrain at the time of the arrests, are believed to have been overseas in Iran.

The US state department in March labelled Sanadi and another Bahraini identified as Ahmad Hasan Yusuf as “specially designated global terrorists”.

Bahrain in February executed three men convicted of killing Emirati policeman First Lieutenant Tariq Al Shehi and two Bahraini policemen in a 2014 bomb attack.

Tensions have been rising in the kingdom since a year ago after authorities stepped up a crackdown on dissent, banning the main opposition group al-Wefaq, arresting a leading activist and critic of the government and revoking the citizenship of the spiritual leader of the country’s majority Shi’ites.