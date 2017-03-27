Bank stocks surge as Jaitley promises solution for bad loans

Public sector banks were the toast of Dalal Street in an otherwise listless trade on Friday, as finance minister Arun Jaitley’s remarks on an imminent solution to the growing asset quality problems enthused traders.

After opening higher at 29,350.60 points, the Sensex rose further to 29,445.67 points in early trade, showing gains of 113.51 points or 0.39 per cent over last close.

Indian capital markets traded on positive sentiments on the back of rise of the banking stocks. The rupee was trading at 65.451 above 0.035 paisa or 0.05% against dollar.

Jaitley on Thursday said that the government is working with the RBI on a mechanism that will force borrowers to settle dues.

After an account gets classified as NPA and banks fail in all measures to revive the account, banks undertake recovery measures via Debt Recovery Tribunals, enforcement of security interest to recover money under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, one-time settlements or sale of account to asset reconstruction companies. This represents an increase of Rs 79,977 crore on quarter on quarter basis.

Bank of Baroda has NPAs of Rs 35,467 crore, Canara Bank (Rs 31,466 crore), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 31,073 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 27,891 crore), IDBI Bank (Rs 25,973 crore), Central Bank of India (Rs 25,718 crore), Allahabad Bank (Rs 18,852 crore) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (Rs 18,383 crore).

Mehraboon Irani, head of private client group business at Nirmal Bang said one needs to see the steps that are announced and whether it will lead to reduction in NPAs. “9200 where highest amount of calls are written is a barrier for the markets in the short run”.

Various suggestions, including the setting up of a bad bank, have come up to resolve the bad loan issue.