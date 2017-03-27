Bank stress tests to probe plunge in foreign investment

Although Brexit is not explicitly mentioned in the tests, the BoE says the scenario plays through a slump in demand for United Kingdom assets and soaring funding costs for borrowers in the real economy, as well as “a sudden increase in the rate of return investors demand for holding sterling assets and an associated fall in sterling”.

The Bank of England published the scenarios the sector will face – aimed at testing each lender’s resilience to potential shocks.

“The 2017 cyclical scenario incorporates a sudden increase in the rate of return investors demand for holding sterling assets and an associated fall in sterling”.

For the global economy, the stressed outcome is worse than in 2016, which the Bank says largely reflects the continued rapid growth of credit in China.

The other end would see rates rising towards 4%, with house price values plunging by a third amid a global economic meltdown.

Alongside the nightmare scenario of the Brexit collapse in the pound, Threadneedle Street is also asking banks to test against a longer-term scenario of lower profits over seven years.

The tests – failed by RBS a year ago – are essentially aimed at ensuring banks have the money and systems in place to handle sudden headwinds.

It is understood the main reason RBS failed the 2016 stress test was the threat of a huge fine for mis-selling of U.S. mortgage securities, which some feared could climb as high as £12 billion.

The bank noted subdued global growth, persistent uncertainty over worldwide trade policies across the developed world, the United Kingdom’s high private debt and uncertainty surrounding the final UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal as the risks facing the country’s financial system.

The FPC, which is tasked with looking after the UK’s financial system, said banks should work to avoid disruption of cross-border operations, which could harm the European Union economy.

The FPC said it now overseeing contingency plants to reduce financial stability risks as negotiations get under way.

It also threw up warnings over protectionist policies, noting greater uncertainty around support for global trade and worldwide financial integration – which it said has not yet been fully priced into financial markets.

Massive levels of borrowing in the Chinese economy and the overhang of government debt in some of the Eurozone’s more vulnerable economies pose the biggest risks to the financial system.