Barcelona plans stadium, statue homage to Cruyff

Barcelona have confirmed that they have chose to name a new ground after their former player and manager, Johan Cruyff.

A day after the one-year anniversary of the Dutchman’s death, the Blaugrana made an announcement that they would be paying a series of tributes to Cruyff.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, President of FC Barcelona, announced on Saturday that the new Miniestadi, home of Barcelona B, will be named after Johan Cruyff.

“Therefore, the most emblematic building in the facility where future Barca players are coached is to be named after somebody who played such a central role in fostering youth talent at the club”.

Cruyff won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey when playing for Barca between 1973 and 1978 before returning as head coach between 1988 and 1996 to helm the “Dream Team’s” period of dominance, which included a maiden European Cup in 1992. In Amsterdam, Cruyff’s home city, there is hope that those in charge of the Ajax stadium will change it’s name to remember one of its favourite sons.

Barcelona also says it will commission a “commemorative sculpture” of Cruyff, who died of lung cancer on March 24 a year ago at age 68.

Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez claims Johan Cruyff “is the most important figure in the history of the Spanish national team”. “It sort of changes the sadness that we might feel as family to lose a father, a husband and a grandfather”.