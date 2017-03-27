Battle for Mosul: Residents flee ahead of air strikes

The Iraqi military pulled 61 bodies from a collapsed building in an Islamic State-controlled section of Mosul on Sunday but said there were no indications it was hit by a US-led coalition airstrike.

A USA defense official said the troops will number in the “low hundreds” and are likely to operate out of east Mosul and Qayyarah West Air Base, according to the official.

Witnesses described the chaos from March 17 after explosions were heard in the Jadida section of Mosul.

“We request that when they do an airstrike they presume that there are civilians in these houses”, said Hussam al-Abar, a provincial council member.

Air strikes have killed at least 200 civilians in west Mosul in recent days, officials said yesterday, as the number of people fleeing fighting against jihadists in the area topped 200,000. “At the same time, [the outflow] is increasing because the security forces are advancing and therefore more people are in a position to run away where the risk is likely more mitigated”.

If confirmed, the March 17 incident would mark the greatest loss of civilian life since the United States began strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Saturday reported by Reuters that it opened an investigation “to determine the facts surrounding this strike and the validity of the allegation of civilian casualties”. It did not specify which coalition nation carried out the strike.

A coalition airstrike on an ISIS truck laden with explosives led to the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul, a senior Iraqi officer said Sunday.

They estimate that 600,000 people remain in ISIS-controlled parts of the city, including 400,000 trapped under siege-like conditions.

Rights groups have expressed concern over the mounting civilian death toll, with Islamic State fighting among homes and densely-populated areas as the campaign to defeat the militant group in its last Iraqi stronghold enters its sixth month.

If the death toll is as high as 200, it could be among the highest civilian death tolls in an American air mission since the United States invaded Iraq in 2003. Iraqi forces, however, insisted that they could no longer continue the push after the incident, and are weighing new plans for the fight.

Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to help Iraqi forces recapture Mosul.

Iraqi forces have retaken the east of Mosul and half of the west, across the Tigris River that divides Iraq’s second city.

We are stunned by this bad loss of life,  Lise Grande, the UNs humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, said in a statement.

We were really scared that the coalition would bomb us. Thousands of people are still fleeing each day to escape fighting and increasingly hard conditions inside.

Iraqi forces, supported by air strikes from the global coalition fighting the so-called Islamic State, are engaged in a bitter struggle to dislodge the jihadists from Iraq’s second-largest city. The IS fighters are using snipers, auto bombs, and mortar fire to stem the advance of the Iraqis.

That’s an enormous toll, of course, but is reported from several sources telling largely the same story, including that a single U.S. airstrike against a large building full of civilians in Mosul killed over 130 people, while the other 100 or so were killed in the surrounding area.