Bears CB Deiondre’ Hall arrested for public intoxication

National Football League players Deiondre’ Hall and Makinton Dorleant reportedly were arrested at a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Saturday night, with the report saying Hall was tased. He was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct, interference and public intoxication.

Jeff Harrenstein said officers used a Taser on Hall, who resisted arrest, resisted having handcuffs placed on him and refused to get into a squad auto after an incident outside Sharky’s Fun House at 2223 College St. that also included Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant.

He also played college football at Northern Iowa.

As of Sunday night, the local police department has not posted a public report of the incident.

Cedar Falls police say they had to tase Hall, because he was not cooperating when they were trying to arrest him.

