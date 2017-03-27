Bears make it official, announce signing of quarterback Mark Sanchez

Sanchez has been much maligned since he was selected by the New York Jets with the fifth-overall pick in the 2009 draft. Sanchez led the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two National Football League seasons.

According to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bears will meet with quarterback Mark Sanchez at Halas Hall on Thursday. The only other quarterback on Chicago’s depth chart is Connor Shaw, who missed the entire 2016 regular season because of a broken leg he suffered in the team’s fourth exhibition game.

Mark Sanchez only saw time during a season ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which Dallas rested most of their starters.

The move comes shortly after the Cowboys re-signed Kellen Moore to a one-year deal.

Chicago might have considered looking for a quarterback at No. 3 in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in eight games last season, with 15 tackles. In a group of pretty bad quarterbacks, Glennon clearly stands out.

There had been a lot of Chicago Bears rumors about the future of the franchise and what was going to take place with Jay Cutler. The six-year veteran was scheduled to cost the team $7.35 million next season.

Still, signing Sanchez deserves more of an eye-roll than a face-palm even if mustering outrage seems like the reflex given the Bears’ past missteps at the position.