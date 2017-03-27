‘Beauty’ stays on top, but much-maligned ‘Rangers’ shows box-office power

Well, folks, it appears a reboot of a hit ’90s series and a sci-fi thriller starring some really good looking big name actors were not enough to push Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast out of the top spot at the box office as the film continues its enormous winning streak after debuting to $174 million-plus last weekend.

Lets just start out with the reigning champ for the second weekend in a row, Beauty and the Beast.

“Beauty and the Beast” led a robust weekend internationally with $119 million, followed by Warner-Legendary’s “Kong: Skull Island” with $93 million – including $72.1 million in China for “Kong” with 13.9 million admissions from approximately 18,000 screens for a 71% share of the total box office and the second-biggest worldwide opening in China this year after “Resident Evil” grossed a stunning $91 million.

“Beauty” staved off a cluster of new releases this weekend, including Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers”, which finished in a distant second but beat trackers’ expectation of $35 million to gross a solid $40.5 million domestically from 3,693 screens against a $105 million budget. The box-office juggernaut has earned $317 million to date from North American theaters.

“Power Rangers” followed with $15.0 million Friday. We haven’t seen returns with ratios like that in quite some, especially in the horror genre.

“Kong: Skull Island” was in third place, with an estimated 14.4 million USA dollars in weekend sales and a 10-day running total of 133.5 million US dollars. It may, however, fall behind “Kong: Skull Island” by the end of the weekend. Pulling in another $14.4 million this weekend, its third weekend.

On a $185 million budget, it is safe to assume that it is underperforming, but it has already reached a profitable margin when combined with its overseas haul of $258 million, bringing its worldwide total up to $392 million.