Belize Ban Brazilian Corned Beef, Temporarily

The Caribbean corned beef distributor, GraceKennedy, which sources beef from Brazil, announced that in full compliance with the directive of the Government of Jamaica, it has suspended sales of corned beef originating from Brazil and it immediately withdrew the product from the Jamaican market.

The Commerce Ministry has said it will not raise the ban until a technical team visits Brazil next week and completes its investigation. This evening the Ministry of Health and BAHA issued a press release outlining their plan for dealing with the situation.

“Grace Kennedy can today confirm that the plants that supply corned beef to us are not under investigation by the Brazilian authorities”.

These measures will be put in place until the Brazilian authorities can ensure that the corned beef being exported by these 21 facilities are up to standard. They will also be tested by BAHA to determine the product’s wholesomeness for human consumption.

Belize has taken steps to block affected imports from entering the country and has implemented a quarantine of recently imported corned beef supplies until it is declared safe for public consumption.

The ban was imposed on Monday.

GOB says that corned beef has been verified as the sole product being imported from Brazil. Our corned beef suppliers in Brazil have consistently qualified for and retained the BRC standard.

“There is no way for the consumer to tell which brands are actually linked to companies named in the scandal”.

Reports indicate that the violations are limited to twenty -one (21) packers out of an industry of several thousand.

Noting that companies that export to Jamaica have been complying with all licensing and health regulations, the embassy said Jamaica should consider reviewing the ban.

According to the Ministry, Brazilian federal police were alerted that more than 21 meat processing facilities had illegal and fraudulent sanitary licenses, for which they had paid bribes.