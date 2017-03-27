Ben Affleck reveals alcohol treatment

He added that it’s “something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront”.

Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne once told Lucius Fox, “I need you to get me back in the game”.

Affleck did not specify when the treatment took place.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesBG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Though Affleck and Garner announced their separation almost two years ago, they have remained close, living together much of the time and co-parenting their kids.

He will also appear as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Justice League, due for release in November.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Affleck’s alcohol treatment has not affected his role in The Batman, which he is still slated to star in despite rumors to the contrary.

Ben, his brother Casey Affleck, and his BFF Matt Damon are all Oscars winners.

He said the latest course of treatment was “the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery”. He was first slated to direct, write and star in the film, but he stepped away from the director’s chair earlier this year.

Thus far, Affleck’s history with “The Batman” has been, well, uneven. They have three children together: 11, 8 and 5 years old. In his message the actor/filmmaker said he wanted his kids to know there’s nothing wrong with reaching out for help, and he also thanked his “co-parent” Jennifer Garner. The actor has a history of alcoholism, having been in rehab in 2001. We’re far happier to wait for The Batman if it means a solid movie, than end up with a typical broken DC film that makes life more hard for you.

Affleck was last seen publicly at the Oscars on February 26, where he presented with Matt Damon and watched his younger brother, Casey Affleck, win Best Actor. The film was a commercial disappointment, generating on $21 million in worldwide box office grosses.