Benedict Cumberbatch is a dad again

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter have become parents for the second time, it has been claimed, with the arrival of a second son: Hal Auden Cumberbatch. Get all the details on the birth and the baby’s name here!

The Sherlock actor and his theatre director spouse are reported to have welcomed a son on March 3 at London’s private Portland Hospital. Last October, as an announcement of her second pregnancy, Sophie Hunter had just appeared with a rounded belly at the premiere of Doctor Strange. We couldn’t be happier for the Doctor Strange star and his lovely partner, who chose an absolutely flawless name for their second child.

While Oscar-nominated Benedict has yet to comment on the birth himself, multiple news outlets are reporting that the couple have named the tot Hal Auden Cumberbatch. Malin, Benedict Cumberbatch has also made ” A stone two shots by choosing that first name.

The pair starred together in 2012 in The Hollow Crown, an amalgamation of Shakespeare’s history plays in which Cumberbatch played Richard III and Hiddleston took the role of Hal.

They welcomed their first child, a boy named Christopher, in June 2015, four months after they married on Valentine’s Day. “They are both over the moon”, a rep for Benedict said at the time.