Bengal lift Santosh Trophy for 32nd time

West Bengal claimed their record-stretching 32nd Santosh Trophy riding on a late extra-time strike from Manvir Singh beating hosts Goa 1-0, to extend their domination in the premier domestic football tournament in Bambolim on Sunday.

When Goa last hosted the Santosh Trophy in 1996, it was heartbreak for the host in the final as Bengal, led by Bhaichung Bhutia, triumphed in front of a massive crowd at Margao.

The game that promised so much, delivered little, with Bengal having the lion’s share of possession and the greater of the chances. Then when the 30 minutes of extra time were nearing its end and everyone were bracing themselves for penalties, Bengal twisted the knife in Goa’s heart.

Manvir Singh scored at the death to lift Mridul Kanti Banerjee’s side over hosts Goa to win the trophy after six years.

The badshahs of Indian football may have been on the decline for some time now as new forces – largely from the North East – emerge but Bengal proved when it comes to winning the National Football Championship, nobody knows it better. The Quepem-born veteran has been Goa’s best player on the pitch, fitting anywhere in the line-up whether in midfield or defence.

That was about it for Goa as Bengal started to dominate possession, create chances and smother nearly all of Goa’s attacks. Despite being backed by a partisan crowd, Goa failed to measure up to the challenge. But, I don’t want to change a settled side.

Nimble-footed striker Liston Colaco will once again hold the key, but unlike against Kerala, Liston will have to deal with a tough Bengal defence, which has not conceded a goal in regulation time so far. They had several chances and the manner in which Ronald and Basanta Singh found space inside the danger zone should have sent the alarm bells ringing in the Goan camp. They finished as the only unbeaten team in the championship and didn’t concede a goal for an unbelievable 600 minutes. Basanta’s header rebounding off Peter and crashing off the underside of the cross bar. With the ninety minutes yielding a goalless result, the match had to be taken into extra time. In 1972, Goa lost to Bengal but in 1990 they beat Kerala to win the title.

