Berlusconi: Donnarumma Not Leaving Milan

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma goalkeeper is not for sale, club president Silvio Berlusconi has said.

Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City are among a host of top clubs who have been linked with the 18-year-old recently following his eye-catching rise in Serie A.

Chelsea have also set sights on Alessio Romangoli and AC Milan are also going to negotiate the contract extension of the Italian centre-back in order to ward of the interest of the Blues.

Milan has also found itself in the hard spot of having to offer a huge contract to a teenager, amidst it’s own financial difficulties as it undergoes a take-over.

Talking to La Verita, Berlusconi said “He’s [Donnarumma] a gorgeous product of our youth system, he feels strong attachment in his heart to the jersey and the Rossoneri colours. For us he’s completely off the market”.

Berlusconi added: “I’m committed, so is my family, we’ll proceed with the sale of the club only if there are all the guarantees both financial and for the relaunch of the club”.

‘Should the deal not go through we’ll continue to build a young and Italian team, ‘ he concluded.

While each scenario is different and could prove to be more hard to overcome, it will be a successful first few months for the new ownership if they can get those contracts sorted as soon as possible to show their intent early on and give the club a major boost. “My agent will deal with the renewal”.