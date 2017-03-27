Bernie Sanders: Dems should get credit for killing AHCA

Sen. Bernie Sanders is pushing for universal health care he calls “Medicare for All”.

Sanders agreed, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the “Democrats should take credit for killing a really, really bad piece of legislation”.

Republican majorities in the House and Senate would effectively preclude his bill from passing, barring some kind of dramatic shift in the political winds ― although President Trump has spoken approvingly of single-payer health care in the past, there’s no such affinity within the congressional GOP.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, eventually, pulled the Obamacare repeal bill from the floor.

“President Trump, come on board”, Sanders told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union”. It’s a cause that stems from his fundamental belief that health care is a human right, an outlook which seems to have some wind at its back right now. “They weren’t going to give us a single vote, so it’s a very very hard thing to do”, Trump said.

“I think we were doing the architects of Obamacare a favour” with this bill”, Ryan said, adding the Affordable Care Act is on the brink of failure.

In his first statement after pulling the health care bill, Trump leaned hard on the Democrats and said that Obamacare was going to “explode”.

“If Mr. Trump is serious about taking on PhRMA, if Mr. Trump is serious about having Medicare. negotiate prescription drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry, we are going to have very shortly very significant legislation to do just that”.