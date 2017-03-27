Beyonce surprises teenage cancer patient with facetime call

Get all the details here.

The “Lemonade” singer made a very special phone call on Wednesday in an effort to cheer up one of her fans, Ebony Banks, who was battling cancer. The singer even told Ebony, “I love you” during their touching convo!

Banks – who attended Alief Hastings High School in Houston – spent most of her senior year at MD Anderson Cancer Center fighting a rare stage four cancer, according to KIAH, a local news station.

Knowing how much Ebony, whose nickname is Ebob, loves Beyonce, her pals made a decision to create a social media hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE as a graduation present, in a bid to attract the attention of the pregnant Halo singer.

Speaking to KHOU channel about her last wish, Banks, who is also known as Ebob, said: “She’s (Beyonce) like my everything and my idol”. “She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé’s attention”. It worked! And on March 22, Ebony FaceTimed with the Lemonade singer from her hospital bed.

A clip of their meeting was shared online and Beyonce was waving and telling the high school student, “I love you”.

The campaign to reach out to Beyoncé began shortly after the Alief Independent School District held an early graduation ceremony in Banks’ honor, organized by her family, friends and classmates.

Our thoughts are with Ebony’s loved ones during this extremely hard time.