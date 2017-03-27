Big 12 teams loom as new NCAA favorites, led by KU, Baylor

“The thing is with all those algorithms, they can’t calculate heart, will to win, toughness, desire. And that’s the thing we have”. The big upset victims were all brought down by known flaws – Duke couldn’t rely on its defense, Louisville couldn’t rely on its offense and Florida State couldn’t rely on anything away from Tallahassee, and apparently Orlando was far enough away – but it was chance as much as anything that exposed those flaws at this point, compared to farther down the road (or not at all), which is what happened a year ago with, say, Syracuse. He said he and his fellow seniors learned from players who came before them, guys who made it to Final Fours in 2014 and ’15. Arizona is a 7.5 point favorite despite Xavier’s last win against number 3 seed FSU with a final score 91-66. That’s just the way the game is trending.

“I don’t know if all the other regions went chalk, but it’s 1, 2, 3, 4 in the South”, Bruins coach Steve Alford said.

Fifth-seeded Virginia won its first game, but got crushed 65-39 by fourth-seeded Florida in the second round, while second-seeded Louisville was upset 73-69 by MI, second-seeded Duke had the aforementioned 88-81 loss to SC, and third-seeded Florida State was stomped 91-66 by that same 11th-seeded Xavier team.

Kentucky advances to play No. 3 UCLA in the Sweet 16 in Memphis, Tenn. North Carolina (29-7), the top seed in the South Region, will play fourth-seeded Butler on Friday night in Memphis, Tenn. Villanova along with Gonzaga are two teams that have been doubted all season long as both schools that were No. 1 in the rankings at some point during the regular season.

It wasn’t called, but, as you may have gleaned, Collins’ technical was. As it turns out, the public was correct-Wisconsin and Wichita State proved they were much better than their seeds, and Minnesota and Florida State showed that they were not worthy of their higher seeds. The team’s top scorer, Nigel Williams-Goss, had a rough start to the tournament, but scored 20 in the win against the Wildcats.

Now third-seeded Baylor (27-7) is the highest remaining seed entering a matchup with seventh-seeded SC (24-10), which is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in the current tournament format after hanging 65 second-half points on the preseason No. 1-ranked Blue Devils in Sunday’s 88-81 upset. Those same teams went 7-8 SU and 2-13 ATS in the opening rounds of the tournament. Dillon Brooks had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks. There were some UNC fans in attendance from the earlier game who were delighted by the events that unfolded and were cheering on the Gamecocks.

Top-seeded Villanova was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by eighth-seeded Wisconsin, which overcame foul trouble for two of its stars in the second half Saturday to upset the defending champions 65-62 in the East region. Sure, West Virginia and Xavier are playing well, but Gonzaga and Arizona both won their conference tournaments and made it to the same point as those two teams. The Seminoles, the ACC runners-up, end their season at 26-9.

After landing just three teams in the 2016 NCAA Tournament once again, the SEC hired former Big East Commissioner Mike Tranghese to bolster the league’s basketball profile and postseason presence.

Arizona 69, St. Mary’s 60: Lauri Markkanen and Allonzo Trier combined for 30 points and No. 2-seeded Arizona rallied to defeat No. 7 Saint Mary’s 69-60 and advance to the West Regional’s Sweet Sixteen on Saturday night.

It looked like USC might use another monster second half to pull out a comeback win, but Baylor gutted one out.

Go ahead and buy one or 20. Virginia failed to crack 40 in a blowout second-round loss to Florida. Teammate Calvin Hermanson added 14 points.

Three Big Ten teams occupy regional semifinal slots, with Michigan State’s 90-70 loss to top-seeded Kansas the league’s lone blemish in the second round. Louisville squandered a nine-point second-half lead. Or three or four to the Sweet 16.

Trevon Bluiett has been sensational and coach Mack is somehow getting the most out of a team that looked all but finished when it lost starting guard Edmond Sumner back in January for the season to a torn ACL.