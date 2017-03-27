Big black eye for Paul Ryan: House postpones vote on Obamacare repeal

He also is leaving open the possibility that the president could still revisit health care legislation after the failure of the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.

The House Republicans had won a ruling a year ago that President Obama was breaking the law by making payments to insurance companies even though Congress had specifically canceled that money. When Trump was drawing up his list of potential Supreme Court nominees past year, he said he was relying on guidance from Heritage and the Federalist Society, an influential conservative legal group.

“The advance we’ve had and the large spike in confidence, the expectations on the economy and earnings expectations – we continue to believe it is too high”, said Julian Emanuel, executive director of USA equity and derivatives strategy at UBS Securities in NY. And a political balance must be struck between conservatives eager to erase Obama’s law and push the system toward a free-market approach, and GOP moderates wary that would strip coverage from some voters and drive up out-of-pocket costs for others. Moreover, if Trump pushed for Ryan’s ouster, he would simply set the Republican House caucus against itself, further delay any legislative agenda and be seen as responsible for any missteps from the new Speaker. Throwing it down early on the AHCA might have been the best play for the Freedom Caucus.

The bloc of No-votes that didn’t change is a direct reference to the House Freedom Caucus, whose lock on north of 25 No-votes was enough to keep Ryan from the 216 votes he needed, assuming none of the 193 House Democrats crossed the aisle to save the bill. Because the bill was created to be passed through reconciliation, it focused on the government financing of health care. Insurers say they have been subject to abuse by people who, rather than paying premiums over time, wait until they get sick to sign up and submit costly medical claims.

President Donald Trump faced the biggest blow yet to his young presidency as his bid to repeal Obamacare went down in flames at the hands of rebel Republican lawmakers.

On Friday, as Republicans were pulling a bill they just couldn’t build a coalition for, Trump didn’t even mention his own party. When Barack Obama was still in the White House and wielded the veto pen of a president, House Republicans voted more than 50 times to repeal the ACA, knowing that these were empty show votes.

On Sunday, Rep. Ted Poe announced he would leave the conservative group because he was not supporting the Republican health care bill.

“Having tasted victory, the resistance forces will feel even more empowered to insist that Democrats continue withholding any cooperation and not granting Trump any victories when he is so wounded”, said Fallon.

Trump said he’d wash his hands of health care and “move on” if the House didn’t pass the plan Friday. “But he’s going to have to tell the Freedom Caucus and the hard-right special wealthy interests who are dominating his presidency. he can’t work with them, and we’ll certainly look at his proposals”. “It is time to lead”.

This could just be the start of more desertions.

Frum’s comment is a remarkable indictment of how out of touch Ryan, Trump and the Freedom Caucus are. Each day seemed to yield another grim estimate of how the bill would gut health care benefits for millions of Americans, followed by a hasty, ill-conceived rebuttal of those estimates from the powers that be, followed by another Paul Ryan tweetstorm of nonsensical technobabble accompanied by a picture of him standing in front of an American flag.

Priebus did not answer directly regarding Trump’s choice, saying that fixes to the health law will have to come legislatively and he wants to ensure “people don’t get left behind”. The sooner Ryan accepts the fact that Democrats can be a cudgel to use against the Freedom Caucus, the more successful he and Congress will be.

When the effort collapsed, sparking a blame game between White House aides and congressional leaders, an unusually subdued Trump quickly vowed to move on.

“He doesn’t blame Paul Ryan”, Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday”.