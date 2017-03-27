Bigg Boss ex contestants Bani and Sapna’s liplock pictures go viral!

The picture has created a huge furore, prompting Bani to take it down from her Instagram account.

After watching the video, anyone can realize that Bani and Sapna Bhavnani are not actually kissing, they are just pretending to kiss.

Both of them have been contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, but in different seasons.

Naturally everyone wants to believe the two ladies were kissing each other.

The ladies were rocking out at iconic Mumbai venue Razzberry Rhinoceros’s FOMO festival when they moved in really, really close to each other’s face.

The video doesn’t really show them locking lips but it looks like they are just pretending to kiss against a handsome backdrop. But while Sapna is open about being bisexual, Bani really surprised quite a few people with this picture! It will be interesting to know about his thoughts on the viral pics of her girlfriend.

Professionally, Bani, who is rumoured to be dating one Varun Thakur, will soon be seen in a historical Television series named “Porus” by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. Now the entertainer is all set for her debut in daily soaps.

This role has been earlier played by Angelina Jolie in the Hollywood film Alexander.