Bill Maher Rips ‘Conman’ Donald Trump For Taking Americans ‘For A Ride’

“Paul Ryan wrote a health care bill that somehow covered fewer people than just repealing Obamacare, and replaced it with nothing, and it still wasn’t good enough for the Freedom Caucus”, Maher said. Mentioning Trump’s claims of voter fraud and more recent allegations of Obama wiretapping, Maher asked if this was a different level of lying.

Maher scorched Trump on Friday and called the President a conman who refuses to deliver on his promises, recalling moments during Trump’s campaign where he over-promised and in 2017, has under-delivered. “I would say that Trump is a used vehicle salesman but with a used auto salesman at least you get a vehicle”.

Bill Maher had strong words for President Donald Trump and his administration following Friday’s announcement that the GOP had pulled their replacement healthcare plan from the floor of the House.

“It’s like the girl of your dreams finally saying ‘take me to bed, ‘ then you get her there and it’s…”

“Oh, this looks bad for Trump”, Maher said.

That’s right, he promised to use his deal making super powers to get the drug companies to cut prices, but after the election, he sat down with the executives of Big Pharma, and what do you know? They have many other things they do well: “screaming into the phone at talk radio, naming buildings after Reagan, secret gay sex at highway rest stops – yes but not legislation”, Maher said. “He promised to be the savior for coalminers, but here was the headline last month”, Maher said, before pointing out that POTUS’ newly proposed budget will have a damaging effect on West Virginia’s economy, where the coal mining industry once thrived. He began with a picture that went viral on the internet of a person carrying a sign in front of Trump Tower that said “I’ve made a huge mistake”. “This one’s for the flying nun'”.