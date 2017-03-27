BJD MP Claims BJP Trying To Engineer Split In The Regional Party

Satpathy said rumours were rife that one BJD MP is helping the Bharatiya Janata Party to create a rift in the ruling party, triggering a response from another BJD MP.

“They want to take away @bjd_odisha’s party name & symbol”.

Without naming anyone, Satpathy said a party MP may swing the deal for the BJP. “Ha!”, wrote the BJD MP.

If split happens, no matter how small, BJP will try for early elections in Orissa with Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. “Will EC play along?” he went on.

Satpathy’s claims came ahead of the BJP holding its National Executive meeting in Bhubaneswar next month to make further inroads into the state.

The BJP is of the view that it is perhaps the best time to consolidate its base in the state if it wants to win the next Assembly election in Odisha and boost its chances for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Orissa may not be considered cowbelt”. Commenting on a twitterati’s question on Satpathy’s comment, Panda (@@PandaJay) wrote: “He (Satpathy) speaks w/ expertise, having once been suspended from BJD & joined another party”. Amid speculation about who is the one MP that Satpathy has indicated would join the saffron party, BJD Kendrapada MP Baijayant Panda joined the twitter war with his colleague. Prior to 2004 elections, Satpathy had rejoined the BJD.

Satpathy was suspended from the BJD in 2000 on the charge of anti-party activities.

On the other hand senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that efforts are on to strengthen BJP in Odisha and already the party has performed well in the recently concluded panchayat elections.