Blue Lives Matter flag ordered removed by home group

The “Blue Lives Matter” flag follows the template of the American flag, but is rendered in black-and-white with one blue stripe.

Gaddie, who now works in the automotive sphere, has questioned the homeowners” association’ reason, saying that “blue is not a race’.

In early February, the homeowners” association sent the woman a letter with a “friendly reminder’ that she was in violation of a bylaw prohibiting homeowners from displaying signs and flags without permission. She received a letter denying her request.

His family is fighting to keep this flag flying.

“Please remove the flag immediately upon receipt of this letter”.

“She called to ask why”, Gaddie said.

When Gaddie’s daughter asked the homeowners association why her flag needed to come down, she was told the organization received a complaint that the flag was “racist, offensive and anti-Black Lives Matter”.

According to WJAX-TV, only American and military-themed flags are allowed to fly in the neighborhood, even though other flags were seen in the area.

Gaddie says his daughter’s flag is simply a show of support for officers.

The family plans to appeal the association’s decision at a meeting in April.

But for Gaddie, that flag is personal – and he wants to make it clear that it has always been about support for law enforcement, never about discrimination or racism: “We’ve got black officers, we’ve got Asian officers, we’ve got every race”.

We have contacted First Coast Association Management to verify whether they took action because they received complaints that the Blue Lives Matter flag was “racist” or whether the issue was merely a matter of non-compliance with HOA rules, but we have not yet received a response.