Boaty McBoatface, from joke to explorer

Last year, the British government agency chose to launch an online poll to name the $240 million vessel, fatefully putting the decision in the irreverent hands of the internet. A long term goal for Boaty McBoatface is to achieve the first voyage across the Arctic Ocean completely under ice.

A huge majority voted for “Boaty McBoatface” but embarassed officials rejected that choice and instead named the £200 million ship after Sir David Attenborough. This cheerful-looking yellow submarine can navigate below the Antarctic ice and dive to almost 20,000 feet below the surface, and its first mission begins this Friday in Punta Arenas, when it heads south with the research vessel James Clark Ross.

Boaty McBoatface submarine will begin its expedition aboard British Antarctic Survey’s research ship James Clark Ross, leaving Chile on Friday 17 March. A secondary mission looks for ways that the winds blowing through the Orkney Passage can change the flow and water properties.

The minisub will help researchers investigate the water flow and turbulence in the deepest and darkest depths of the Orkney Passage, a 3.5 kilometre deep region of the Southern Ocean. The sub will head off to Antarctica this week and study some of the deepest and coldest ocean waters on earth in order to understand how they affect climate change.

Recently, scientists have suspected that changing winds over the Southern Ocean are affecting the speed of seafloor currents carrying AABW-and that could be affecting the amount of turbulent flow in the Orkney Passage. “Establishing the causes of this warming is important because the warming plays an important role in moderating the ongoing (and likely future) increases in atmospheric temperature and sea level around the globe”. However, they opted to use Boaty McBoatface for the drone sub, which is a part of fleet travelling to Antarctica for scientific purposes.