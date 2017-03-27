Boise police: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

The Ada County Coroner’s Office says 42-year-old Benjamin C. Barnes of Boise died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Responding officers contained Barnes to the Kestrel Trail near the Foothills Learning Center, but police say Barnes fired shots at officers.

The coroner’s office said Monday it had exhausted leads to find Barnes’ relatives.

A Boise-area man who died in a shootout with officers after allegedly threatening people at a popular hiking and biking trail has been identified. Officers were able to secure the area and found Barnes deceased. No one else was hurt.

The man was in the Boise foothills when he yelled at hikers and seemed upset at those with animals, Boise Police Chief William Bones said. Also unknown is whether he is originally from the Treasure Valley area.

He was released after the second conviction after just one day in jail. He was found guilty and ordered by the court not to camp or sleep on the greenbelt or adjoining properties in Garden City.

Anyone with information about Barnes family is asked to call the coroner’s office at 208-287-5556. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Meridian Police Department, is investigating the shooting.