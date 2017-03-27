Boy, 5, reportedly dies after being accidentally choked by family dog

Authorities in Bucks County say a 5-year-old boy has been seriously injured after accidentally being choked by a family pet.

John Bruno, of Warrington, was found Wednesday afternoon by his mother in the backyard of his house lying unconscious on the snow-covered ground. She quickly carried the unconscious child inside the home and called 911. First responders began CPR, and transported the boy to Doylestown Hospital.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy has been strangled to death by his family dog who tugged on his scarf until he passed out. They say preliminary details indicate the incident was an unlikely, tragic event.

John Bruno died Saturday as the result of an accidental strangulation, according to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bruno is pictured above in a family photo with a dog. But Warrington police Chief Daniel Friel said later an investigation determined the boy’s airway had been cut off when the dog pulled at the child’s scarf. “The money donated on this page will be going to John’s family to help pay for his medical and funeral expenses”.

Said Herbert on Monday, “I can not thank everyone enough for your outpouring of love, support, and generosity for Tara, Francis, and Abby”. But I must admit that I also have concerns about what will happen to the dog.