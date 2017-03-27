Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: talking again after so much divorce nastiness

Last September, we were all shocked by the news of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce.

But Pitt’s romantic life isn’t a big priority for him right now.

The 53-year-old actor has dedicated himself to sculpting to cope with his split from Angelina Jolie, according to the Daily Mail.

“It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it”, a source told the magazine. Adding to the pregnancy rumors, the 37-year-old was seen wearing a loose maxi frock that couldn’t hide her seemingly rounded tummy. So very good news!

The former couple has been speaking directly as their divorce has died down in the media, a source tells ET, adding that the couple are focused on doing what’s in the best interest of their kids. However, the “Troy” star was now allowed to spend more time with the kids. “This is a work in progress”, a source dished to the mag.

As for how the alleged couple reportedly feel about the situation, one of the insiders revealed that Hudson is staying “very coy” while “definitely hiding some happy news” about her life.

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, in a pre-taped interview recently aired on Good Morning America, the multihyphenate talent adamantly described her estranged husband as “a wonderful father”.

All these things made it possible for Pitt and Jolie to have some breathing room to grow and return to the best version of themselves. “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it”. The source tells ET, “They had already been talking directly to each other way before this anyways”.

The source claims that Brad has been spending most of his time at a Santa Barbara beach house he and Jolie purchased together.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut In the Land of Blood and Honey.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the “Cinema for Peace 2012” charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2012.