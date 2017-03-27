Bradley Lowery to be a moscot for England

Lithuania’s defensive ranks were well stocked from kick-off and Hart was grateful to have Sunderland striker Defoe on hand with his killer instinct to chalk up a 20th England goal after 21 minutes.

The win keeps England at the top of Group F with 13 points. “He created a really good opening just before the first goal”.

It was already an emotive afternoon as tribute was paid to former England manager Graham Taylor and those affected by the Westminster terror attack, with fans at Wembley responding with a dignified display in stark contrast to those who sung offensive chants in Germany last Wednesday.

Having tested out a 3-4-2-1 system in the mid-week 1-0 friendly defeat in Germany, Southgate reverted to a back four and his side were quickly on the front foot, with Adam Lallana prominent.

Jermain Defoe hopes his scoring return for England on Sunday can start a new worldwide chapter in his career.

Raheem Sterling skipped past his marker on the left side of the area and picked out Defoe to score easily from eight yards.

The winger, who completed an hour of the Three Lions’ triumph, raced past Egidijus Vaitkūnas before pulling back for captain Jermain Defoe to convert from close range.

Nerijus Valskis nodded over the on-rushing Joe Hart when the assistant referee inexplicably failed to flag him offside and it was left to Stones to mop up on the line.

With Lithuania’s aim to frustrate their hosts, England lost some fluidity in the second half.

England should have won this game 4-0 at the very least.

Just like in 2015, when Harry Kane scored 79 seconds into his England debut, there was some cause for optimism.

The Red Devils remain two points clear at the top of Group H and travel to Russian Federation for a friendly on Tuesday.

Vardy lobbed over from Rashford’s pass and Eric Dier headed wide from a Rashford corner, before the Manchester United forward embarked on a sinewy run that culminated in a sprawling save by Setkus.

Vardy said: “I think the goal came with my first touch”.

“Iceland would be a great example to follow, but it will be an extremely tough game for us”.

Lithuania were hardly defending all that well, they were just grouped together inside their own area – and Southgate’s men were struggling for ideas as they looked to break through.