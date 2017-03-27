Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s biggest meatpacking company, is not considering firing workers after a corruption scandal triggered import bans worldwide and drove it to suspend output in Brazil, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said on Monday.

The operation, Weak Flesh, which was launched in six Brazilian states on March 17th, has revealed that 21 meat processing units bribed health inspectors and politicians to obtain sanitary certifications.

In February previous year torrential rains finally eased one of the worst droughts ever seen in Brazil, but for a meat-crazed Hong Kong which relies heavily on the South American country’s meat exports, a major water shortage 18,000km away did nothing to dampen its appetite for a juicy rib-eye steak.

A person involved in the deal told Reuters last week JBS had no intention of delaying the $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) of JBS Foods International in NY, which it hopes to finalize in May or June.

Due to the scandal, at least eight countries (Mexico, Chile, Japan, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, South Africa and Egypt) have suspended meat imports from Brazil.

While Brazil’s meat export trade looks to suffer badly, there has been no immediate knock on lift in demand for Irish beef it seems. JBS expects to resume exports to the three countries soon, though sales are likely to recover slowly.

Common shares of JBS rose 2.5 percent on Monday after touching a 15-week low last week.