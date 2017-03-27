Breaks detected in Nasa’s Curiosity Rover Wheel

At almost five years old, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover (MSL) is starting to show signs of its age following a routine inspection of the rover’s six wheels that revealed two small breaks in the treads on the middle left wheel. That’s the farthest any rover has traveled on the Red Planet.

Jim Erickson said that all the six wheels had enough working lifespan left to let the vehicle complete its mission. The signs of damage appearing on the left middle wheel are not something that was unexpected he added.

This audit, which takes place several times a year, was set up in 2013, when NASA realized that the wheels wear out faster than expected. Damage to the wheel started accumulating in 2013 when the rover passed through a region littered with small sharp rocks ideal for puncturing the aluminum.

If everything goes to plan, Curiosity will fulfill all of its current goals and still have some life left in its wheels to do further tasks.

Each of Curiosity’s six wheels is about 20 inches (50 centimeters) in diameter and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, milled out of solid aluminum. The treads cover the wheel for about half as thick as the dime or by a quarter inch. Based on the tests, when three grousers on the wheels show break, it means that they have passed 60 percent of their life. These treads extend about 0.25 inches (0.64 cm) from the skin of each wheel, NASA officials said.

Curiosity has already driven well over that fraction of the total distance needed to get to the most important points of scientific interest on Mars’ Mount Sharp. Curiosity is now exploring an area called the Murray formation in the vicinity of Mount Sharp in Gale crater.

“The rover is climbing to sequentially higher and younger layers of lower Mount Sharp to investigate how the region’s ancient climate changed billions of years ago”, NASA said in the statement. And as of March 2017, it has traveled nearly 16 km (~10 mi) across the planet and climbed nearly a fifth of a kilometer (0.124 mi) in elevation. Rock layers hide within them the secrets of environmental conditions. During its first year on Mars, Curiosity succeeded in gathering evidence in the Gale Crater that showed how Mars once had conditions favorable to life.