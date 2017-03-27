Brent Ehrler carries lead into final day of Bassmaster Classic

The announcement was made during a press conference at Houston’s Minute Maid Park that the 2017 GEICO Bassmaster Classic will be presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods on March 24-26 at Lake Conroe.

A former college angler from Alabama won the 2017 Bassmaster Classic in Houston on Sunday, with the defending champion, Talala’s Edwin Evers, finishing 11th.

Bassmasters Classic victor Jordan Lee holds up two of the five fish he caught Sunday at Lake Conroe – a stringer that weighed in at 27 pounds, 4 ounces and lifted him to a 1-pound, 9-ounce win over Steve Kennedy. He caught five bass that weighed in at 27 pounds, 4 ounces.

The 25-year-old sat in 15th place heading into Sunday’s final day.

Tulsa’s James Elam finished fourth with a three-day total of 50 pounds, 4 ounces.

Lake Conroe’s largemouth bass proved a challenge for a tournament field that consists of some of the nation’s most successful professional bass fishermen.