Brexit: EU tariffs could harm the UK’s supply of food and drink

“The idea of being able to walk away empty-handed might be a negotiating tactic, but it would in reality deliver a risky and expensive blow”, Terry Scuoler, chief executive of EEF, Britain’s manufacturing lobby, said.

Tory former education secretary Nicky Morgan, Liberal Democrat ex-deputy prime minister Nick Clegg and Labour’s Chris Leslie said Mrs May’s imminent decision to begin the Article 50 process meant the “phoney war” over Brexit was now over.

To solve the problem of the Irish border, Britain should draw on the experience of the customs union border between Sweden and Norway, which is not a member of the EU.

Establishing the United Kingdom as an independent member of WTO will provide continuity and predictability by adopting the EU’s current schedule of Most Favoured Nation bound tariff rates, it adds.

The German government is taking a tough line on the EU budget and wants Britain to promise, at the start of negotiations, that it will meet all of its obligations, including after quitting the EU, and Britain should pay to have access to the European Single Market, the newspaper said.

The EEF said British manufacturing exports to the European Union – such as cars, chemicals and machinery – could face tariffs averaging 5.3 per cent.

“This is perfectly achievable, and the European Union already holds customs facilitation agreements with other trade partners, including Switzerland and Canada”.

The EU is the largest trading partner for UK manufacturing, which itself provides 45% of UK exports and 10% of UK gross value added. Many factories rely on goods and parts crisscrossing the bloc during production, leaving them particularly exposed to any increase in trade barriers. Companies in the much bigger services sector are also anxious about their future access to the EU’s single market, especially in the banking industry.

But Barnier added an UK-EU deal could be an “ambitious free-trade agreement, provided that it ensures fair competition and guarantees high environmental, social and consumer protection standards”.

The three former frontbenchers, part of the Open Britain pressure group, said that as “realists”, they feared the Prime Minister’s plans for Brexit will not deliver the outcomes promised by the Government and the Vote Leave campaign in last year’s referendum.