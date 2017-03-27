Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), ON Semiconductor Corp

Intact Investment Management Inc. held its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,203 in the last 90 days. The median target of analyst views collected by Yahoo Finance was as much as $-0.89 below BMY’s recent stock price.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a momentum oscillator that calculates the speed and change of price movements. RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Usually the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when less than 30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray. These price targets are a consensus analysis of 21 brokers.

The stock has a high price target of $22 according to consensus of 21 analysts. There is no concrete way to calculate a price target. Analysts mean target price for Visa Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of Opdivo as monotherapy for the treatment of squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SCCHN) in adults progressing on or after platinum-based therapy. The highest price target outlook for the stock is $68 and the minimum price target estimate is $42. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) may be overvalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a good investment, however if the market is weaker then it could suggest that the shares are undervalued. Consensus earnings estimates are far from ideal, but they are watched by many investors and play an important role in measuring the appropriate valuation for a stock. “The stock has been rated as “Buy” from “11” Analysts”. Annual EPS Growth of past 5 years is 4.20%. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter past year.

Revenue is the amount of money that a company actually receives during a specific period, including discounts and deductions for returned merchandise.

The company’s expected revenue in the current quarter to be 4.74 Billion, seeing a projected current quarter growth of 1.4%, and per annum growth estimates over the next 5 year period of around 14.47%. The high and low revenue estimates for the current quarter are $4.92 Billion and $4.55 Billion, respectively. The higher end of the revenue estimate is $1.25 Billion and the lower end is $1.24 Billion. Look at the direction of the moving average to get a basic idea of which way the price is moving.

U.S. based company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)’s latest closing price was -4.84% from the average-price of 200 days while it maintained a distance from the 50 Day Moving Average at 3.18% and -1.68% compared with the 20 Day Moving Average. The 52-Week High range of the stock is $77.12, while the 52-week low range is $46.01.

If you look at the company’s income statement over the past years, you will see that the company is constantly posting gross profit: In 2014, BMY earned gross profit of 12.1 Billion, in 2015 12.74 Billion gross profit, while in 2016 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) produced 14.5 Billion profit. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. The stock has a market cap of 6.37 Billion.

Jefferies Upgrade its coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) in a note sent to investors on 19-Dec-16.