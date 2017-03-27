Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson meets with United Nations chief Guterres

The level of intelligence cooperation between Washington and London is very intense, and practically no secrets exist between the two countries’ intelligence services, UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson said on Thursday. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families”, said Mr. Guterres at the opening of a meeting of the Security Council on Friday afternoon presided over by Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, which holds the Council’s presidency for the month of March.

Confirming the attacker was known to MI5, Mr Johnson told MSNBC’s Morning Joe programme: ‘What I can say about the individual concerned is that his values, what he stands for, the thing he attempted to do, his idea of the world, will not prevail.

“An attack on London is an attack on the world”, he asserted after presiding over the Council session.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on Westminster, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Attendees of UN Security Council meeting observe a minute’s silence tribute for victims of London terrorist attack at the United Nations headquarters in New York, March 23, 2017.

Johnson, who met with American government officials in Washington on Wednesday, said that he saw from his talks in the USA that countries are coming together to defeat the Islamic State extremist group, which claimed responsibility for the London attack. The number of people who were going to join the ISIS was dwindling and the tide was turning against it, Johnson added.