British Petroleum : Corporation discovers fresh gas in Egypt

British Petroleum (BP) announced a new natural gas discovery in the North Damietta East Delta marine concession area.

The Qattameya Shallow-1 exploration well, drilled using the El Qaher II jackup rig, struck 37 m (121 ft) of net gas pay in high quality Pliocene sandstones, the company said. The presence of gas was confirmed by wireline logs, pressure data and fluid samples. According to BP Group CEO Bob Dudley, the new discovery confirms the company’s belief of the Nile Deta to be a world-class basin.

BP shares were down 1.2% at 446.25 pence per share on Monday.

Qattameya Shallow-1 well is located 60 kilometres north of Damietta city, 30 kilometres south west of Salamat and only 35 kilometres to the west of Ha’py offshore facilities.

BP is now exploring options on how and where it can possibly associate the discovery to surrounding infrastructure.

BP produces around 40 percent of Egypt’s total gas, operating in the country for nearly 55 years with investments close to $US 30 billion, making BP one of the largest foreign investors in Egypt.