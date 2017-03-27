British Police Conduct Searches, Death Toll Rises After London Attack

London Metropolitan police said on Saturday that one man, a 58-year-old arrested in Birmingham the morning after Wednesday’s terror attack, was still being held while further enquiries were being carried out.

On Thursday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq news agency.

Masood killed three pedestrians in his rampage, during which he mowed through people walking across on Westminster Bridge.

The attacker’s vehicle struck pedestrians on the bridge before crashing into the railings surrounding the heavily guarded Houses of Parliament, sowing first shock then panic in the seat of British power.

It took the British intelligence nearly 48 hours to name the terrorist who rammed a SUV into bystanders near the Westminster Bridge and then attacked and killed an agent guarding the Parliament.

Masood was then shot down and killed by armed police.

“It’s mad that it was him”, said Kaodi Campbell, nearly dazed as she watched the gathering news crews point their cameras at the house across the street from her home in the Winson Green cul-de-sac.

At least 10 people have been arrested over the attack, all on suspicion of preparation of terrorist attacks. Mrs Cochran was badly injured.

Mark Rowley, Metropolitan Police’s acting deputy commissioner, said on Thursday: “It is still our belief – which continues to be borne out by our investigation – that this attacker acted alone and was inspired by worldwide terrorism“.

It’s also claimed MI5, which is believed to be reviewing its intelligence gathering following the Westminster attacks, will increase its recruitment drive to monitor potential lone wolf attacks.

Pictures emerged on Sunday of police raiding a home in Birmingham believed to be the resident of Masood’s friends. May also told Parliament, “Let this be the message from this House and this nation today: our values will prevail”.

Another woman, Sarah Waseem, told the publication that when an attack happens in London, “it is an attack on me”. “I can tell you from my talks here in the United States with the USA government and with partners from around the world that the world is uniting to defeat the people who launched this attack and defeat their bankrupt and odious ideology”.

Mr Ellwood, a former army officer whose brother died in the 2002 Bali bombing, gave mouth-to-mouth-resuscitation to Constable Palmer after he was stabbed by Masood. Armed officers very rarely discharge their weapons-there are generally only a handful of incidents per year.

Images showed the wall of women, all dressed in blue, with their hands linked along the bridge where unthinkable terror unfolded on Thursday.

Neil Basu, who is the Yard’s senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing, said: “Whilst the attack lasted only 82 seconds it will remain in the memories of many forever”. “Other officers shot the attacker”.