Brooklyn Prosecutor Charged with Faking Judges’ Signatures for Illegal Wiretaps

A former high-ranking Brooklyn prosecutor has been hit with a federal indictment for forging judges’ signatures to get wiretaps so she could listen in on the calls of her reported love interest, a married police detective, authorities said Monday.

Court documents allege that Lenich forged signatures of state Supreme Court judges by copying and pasting them from legitimate sources to her illicit judicial orders. She and Lemieux met while working on a long-running, 2014 gun-running investigation.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors accused Tara Lenich of illegally wiretapping two cell phones in the indictment unsealed Monday morning. She then listened in on their conversations and later falsified search warrants to obtain text messages sent from and received by the phones.

“Tara Lenich violated her duty to the public when she engaged in a long-running scheme to forge judicial documents in order to illegally wiretap telephones”, said Bridget M. Rohde, the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of NY.

“In this case, as alleged, Lenich’s illegal wiretapping scheme demonstrates an abuse of power that won’t be tolerated within our criminal justice system”, said Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr., with the FBI, New York Field Office. She was sacked previous year when the behavior first came to light, and state charges are expected to be dismissed.

Normally, as the Times noted previous year, such wiretaps are typically only authorized 30 days at a time, but Lenich is believed to have illegally continued these operations for a significantly longer period. Federal prosecutors subsequently took over the case, which was widely described as having to do with a romantic entanglement.

Her lawyer, Gary Farrell, could not be immediately be reached for comment.

The ex-ADA allegedly believed she and Lemieux were dating, and that he had dumped her, sources said.

United States Attorney Bridget Rohde said in a statement.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment this afternoon.

Lenich, who joined the Brooklyn DA’s office in 2005, is charged with illegally intercepting oral and electronic communications. Lenich is looking at up to five years’ incarceration on each count.