BT fined £42 million for breaching contracts with telecoms providers

The huge sum is the largest fine issued against a telecoms provider by Ofcom and nearly 10 times larger than the previous record, a £4.6 million penalty against Vodafone past year.

The fine includes a 30% discount for BT admitting its liabilities.

In a Statement, BT said it did not agree with all elements of the decision to fine it £300,000 for its alleged failure to provide accurate and complete information under the Communications Act 2003, but has chose to accept it in the interests of reaching a swift and final resolution.

BT Group Plc will pay about 342 million pounds ($429 million) in fines and compensation after the former phone monopoly failed to adequately reimburse other providers for delays installing high-speed broadband cables.

The company was supposed to pay out compensation after failing to deliver ethernet high-speed services to other, smaller providers in adequate time.

It found BT was not giving proper compensation for late Ethernet installations, which is a type of leased-line internet connection that allows large businesses, as well as hospitals and libraries, to get high-capacity internet access.

Many providers are dependant on BT’s vast network to deliver services such as broadband to customers.

Earlier this month, BT reached an agreement with Ofcom to legally separate its infrastructure arm Openreach.

Ethernet lines are used by large businesses and broadband providers to ensure fast services and was said by the regulator to “underpin the UK’s communications infrastructure”.

Ofcom said it was required to install the high-speed lines to wholesale customers within 30 days or pay compensation.

The precise amount of these compensation payments will result from discussions with the affected Communications Providers outside of BT, but is now estimated at approximately £300 million.

“This shouldn’t have happened and we fully accept Ofcom’s findings”, he said.

BT’s Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said the company took the issue very seriously, and had put in place measures, controls and people to prevent it happening again. Openreach has already compensated Communications Providers in full for this particular failing, which amounted to less than £1 million.

Openreach and Ofcom are discussing further improvements to the Deemed Consent process which would benefit all parties.