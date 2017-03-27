Buddy Hield scores six points in nine seconds to rally Kings

The Sacramento Kings pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in National Basketball Association history, eliminating an 18-point lead with five minutes remaining in their 98-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Kings trailed by nine points with 2:20 remaining in the fourth before the former Oklahoma standout drained two three’s in a nine-second span.

Without knowing anything about how the game ended, you might assume that the game was close throughout, and that the teams had a hard-fought battle to the end. “It’s easy to catch them slipping”.

LA averaged 13 turnovers per game and although they are 10th in the league, turning over the ball less and actually taking over on the boards will no doubt help the LA Clippers in winning games, but that does require effort on the boards and have been too inconsistent for their talent level with their bigs. “But it ain’t over till the fat lady sings”.

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-45): Sacramento has allowed at least 110 points in every game during its losing streak and is on the verge of clinching an 11th straight season out of the playoffs.

Buddy Hield went 5 for 12 and finished with 15 points, while Anthony Tolliver came off the bench to also score 15, making 5 of 6 field goal attempts. Georgios Papagiannis added a dozen points.

DeAndre Jordan had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, which absorbed its 31st loss in 75 games.

“We took our foot off the gas”, Griffin said.

After the game, Griffin explained how L.A. didn’t seem to have the right spirit all night long and that earlier in the game, his team got lucky because the Kings simply were missing the high-percentage looks they were creating.

The lead for the Clippers dropped to ten points before Doc Rivers had enough and began to slowly bring back the starters. “I think it was four or five minutes (left) when Chris and Blake came in”.

Cauley-Stein scored the game-winner after Ben McLemore missed his running shot.

After Griffin made one of two free throws, Sacramento’s Langston Galloway nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Kings within 97-96 with 1:26 remaining.