Buhari to visit Sambisa on Monday

The Army’s chief of training and operations, David Ahmdu, a major general, said despite the defeat of Boko Haram and recapture of the heart of Sambisa, known as Camp Zairo, the army has taken adequate measures to secure the general area where the exercise will hold.

Buhari was initially scheduled to declare open the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship holding in Sambisa forest on Monday, March 27.

The troops also rescued 10 women and children held captives by the insurgents in the village.Usman, in a statement in Maiduguri yesterday, said troops of the 103 Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole discovered the factory during a clearance operation at Gombole.

Amadu added that the championship was aimed at testing and shaping the intelligence and professional capacity of the Nigerian Army officers and soldiers as well as equipment. “The soldier is in stable condition”.

Addressing pressmen in Maiduguri, Buratai said Sambisa forest was chosen for the event to consolidate Nigerian Army’s grip on the area.

The insurgency group, Boko Haram, who at the peak of it’s siege on the nation occupied towns in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, made the Sambisa Forest their stronghold and strategic headquarters until they were pushed out by the military on Christmas eve, last year.

He said the army corp of engineers have recently embarked on construction of roads and culverts around Sambisa to ease movement.

“It is a championship among the formations of the Nigerian Army, the objective of the event is to sharpen the marksmanship skills of the army personnel, ” Ahmadu said.

On other activities of championship, he said: “The five-day championship will also mark the commencement of the ongoing plan to move speedily and make the forest general area safe for habitation and subsequently make it an area for the Nigerian Army training activities”.

“The NASAC 2017 is unique with the introduction of Nigerian Army fire power demonstration as part of the activities”.